Kottayam: A woman and her two daughters died by suicide after jumping in front of a train near the railway track at Manakkapadam, Ettumanoor, on Friday. According to police, they were run over by a train around 5.15 am.

The bodies were lying scattered beside and in between the tracks. The deceased are Shiny Kuriakose (42) and her daughters, Evana Mariya Noby (10) and Aleena Elisabath Noby (11). They were residing at Vadakkara house, Parolikkal bhagam, Padinjattinbhagamkara, Ettumanoor.

The bodies have been shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Ettumanoor police have arrived at the scene and initiated further proceedings. Shiny is married to Noby Lukose, who works on an oil rig in Iraq. After marriage, Shiny lived in Noby's house in Thodupuzha. Recently, her father brought her back to her house at Parolickal after she told her family about a marital discord, the initial investigation revealed.

Shiny often took her two daughters to a nearby church in the morning. On Friday mornings, her family members thought she was leaving for church as usual. Shiny has an elder son who is studying in Ernakulam.