Dammam: Abdul Rahim, father of Afan, the accused in the Venjaramoodu multiple murder case, could reach home from Saudi Arabia, where he was stranded for seven years, thanks to the intervention of a group of good-hearted non-resident Malayalis led by social worker Nass Vakkom. They ensured that all legal hurdles related to Rahim’s travel to India were cleared, following which the grieving man, who lost four of kin, boarded an Air India flight from Riyadh at 12.15 am on Thursday and landed in Thiruvananthapuram at 7.30 am on Friday.

Nass, who is also a member of the Loka Kerala Sabha, realised Rahim’s predicament and the gravity of the situation and took him to the nearest police station. Nass also tried to console Rahim, who had lost all hope.

On reaching the police station with Rahim, Nass enquired with the officers there whether he faced any legal issues. Further enquiries with the Saudi passport department (Jawazat) system revealed that no cases were filed against Rahim in Saudi Arabia. Rahim had suspected that his sponsor might have complained against him for staying away from Riyadh, and he could be charged in a ‘huroob’ case as an absconder.

A non-resident Malayali for the last 25 years, Rahim arrived in Dammam barely one-and-a-half months ago. He had not met his sponsor for some time, and the validity of his ‘iqama’ (residence permit in Saudi Arabia) had lapsed three years ago. As per the rule, he could travel to India only after paying an amount of Saudi riyals 50,000 (Rs 11.65 lakh), which included iqama fees for three years and a fine for the delay in its renewal. But, Rahim had no means to raise this amount. He also had huge debts following the failure of his business in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, some prominent Malayali businesspersons, such as Siddique Ahamed, contacted Nass, offering help.

Wasting no time, Nass personally met heads of the Saudi department dealing with deportation of expatriates (Tarheel) and passport department, and explained the tragedy that struck Rahim and his sad plight. These officials sympathised with Rahim and expressed their willingness to help him. Soon, Nass took Rahim to the Tarheel centre and presented him before the authorities.

In normal cases, the procedures at the deportation centre started only three days after a man appeared before the officers and were completed at least seven days later. But, considering Rahim’s situation, Nass took extra efforts, and thanks to the compassion of the officials, all legal hurdles were cleared, and Rahim’s exit procedures were completed in a single day - all the formalities were over by Thursday afternoon.

After arriving in Saudi Arabia, Rahim ran a business in Riyadh for around 25 years. However, COVID-19 dealt a big blow to his business and debts mounted. Rahim had to pay Saudi riyals 6,000 (Rs 1.40 lakh) as sponsorship fees alone, which he borrowed and took the surety of another person. He also had to submit his ‘iqama’ and passport to obtain this money. Rahim also stood surety for a man hailing Palakkad who helped him receive the money. But, when this man went to Palakkad and did not return to Saudi Arabia, his debts also were shifted to Rahim.

Rahim cleared his rent arrears with the money in his possession and repaid some debts. However, he still owes Saudi riyals 30,000 (Rs 7 lakh) to various people. His predicament worsened when his wife was diagnosed with cancer.

He temporarily shifted to Dammam to evade his creditors in Riyadh and was working in a small shop selling vehicle accessories adjacent to a petrol pump near Dammam Al Muna School when the tragedy occurred.