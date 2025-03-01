Kochi: A van was gutted in a fire on the premises of Saritha Theatre in the city amid a film shoot on Saturday. The vehicle carrying the art properties for the shot caught fire by 12.45 pm when it was parked on the theatre compound. The preliminary conclusion is that a short circuit caused the fire. According to sources in the film set, the incident caused losses to the tune of lakhs of rupees.

The sparks spread to materials, including paint cans, before it could be doused. No one was injured in the accident. A firefighting unit from the Club Road Fire and Rescue Services Station rushed to the spot and contained the blaze.

The incident occurred during the shoot of the film titled 'Aashaan,' starring Indrans. The shoot was suspended for some time following the fire breakout.

Kochi city has witnessed several incidents of fire breakout in the past few days. While fire broke out at two locations, including a wharf inside the Cochin Port in Willingdon Island on Thursday, a minor fire was reported from the Brahmapuram garbage dumping site on Friday.

A restaurant near the Kundannoor Bypass Junction was fully gutted in a fire on Friday night. Hotel Empire Plaza was fully destroyed as fire broke out from the tandoor grill of the hotel and spread to the kitchen by 11 pm. No one was injured in the incident.