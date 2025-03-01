Abdul Rahim, father of the accused Afan in the Venjaramoodu murders, has pleaded ignorance to the special investigation team (SIT) about the debts allegedly piled up by Afan and Shemi, wife of Rahim. The SIT recorded his statement on Saturday. A police official associated with the probe said that Rahim seemed clueless about the people from whom Shemi had borrowed money and the huge amounts they owed to many people.

"We had to list out the amount and details to him. He said he had no idea about the money that was borrowed," said a police official. Afan has reportedly told police that he and his mother Shemi borrowed money and gold from many people, mostly close relatives. From one relative, Shemi borrowed Rs 9 lakhs in two instalments and 14 sovereign gold. Afan had painted a picture of unscrupulous financial management and mounting frustration resulting from debts, which eventually led him to kill five people. According to the police, Afan and his mother borrowed money from as many as 11 people.

Shemi, who has been admitted to the hospital with severe head injury, gave her statement to the Magistrate on Saturday. The police are yet to collect a formal statement from Shemi. It is learnt that Shemi told the officials during a brief interaction that she didn't remember anything. The police will seek medical expert's advice when they collect the statement formally to ascertain whether she is able to recollect the incidents. Her relatives have said that Shemi enquired about her youngest son, Afsan, when she regained consciousness.

Venjaramoodu police are likely to record the arrest of Afan in two cases on Monday. Pangode police have already recorded his arrest in connection with the murder of his grandmother, Salma Beevi.