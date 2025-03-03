Thiruvananthapuram: The Valiathura Police arrested a man on Sunday for smoking inside the lavatory of an Air India Express flight. The apprehended is a 54-year-old from Mannar in Alappuzha.

The incident happened on an Air India flight from Dammam to Thiruvananthapuram. The man lit a cigarette in the lavatory using a smuggled lighter. The smoke triggered the aircraft's safety alarm, alerting the flight crew, according to the FIR. He was later handed over to the police.

No inflammable substances, including lighters, are allowed on board a flight. The police registered a case based on a report from an Air India official and warned him for careless behaviour.