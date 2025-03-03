Thamarassery: Protests erupted outside the Vellimadukunnu juvenile detention centre on Monday as the five accused in the Shahabas murder case prepared to write their Class 10 exams under police protection. Various organisations staged demonstrations in front of the centre, with activists from Youth Congress, KSU and MSF leading the agitation. In response to potential tensions, heavy police security has been deployed outside the juvenile home.

"My son, who should have been writing the exam today, is lying six feet under. He was our hope. A student is banned for a year even for copying, but the murder accused are going to write the exam as if nothing happened. The authorities should have barred them from taking the exam for at least a year to set an example. My wife has been in deep distress ever since she heard this news," Shahabas' father said.

The Kozhikode Juvenile Justice Board denied bail to the five accused under 16 and ordered their transfer to the Government Observation Home for Boys, Vellimadukunnu, until March 15, 2025. However, they were allowed to appear for the SSLC exams under police escort. Their hall tickets and other examination details were submitted to the court.

Shahabas, a student of MJ Higher Secondary School, Elettil, was attacked by a group of students from GVHSS Thamarassery and succumbed to his injuries early Saturday while undergoing treatment.

The altercation that led to the fatal attack reportedly stemmed from tensions at a farewell party at Triz Institute, a tuition centre in Thamarassery, where the accused studied.