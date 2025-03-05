Thrissur: The Forest Department has initiated medical treatment for the wild elephant ‘Ezhattumukham Ganapathi’ after a leg injury was found in Athirappilly. Though the injury is not severe, the officials have decided to proceed with treatment as a precautionary measure.

Veterinarians from the Forest Department, including Dr Binoy, Dr Mithun, and Dr David, have been closely monitoring the elephant under the supervision of the Central Circle CCF. The team will continue their observations for two more days before submitting a follow-up report.

If required, officials plan to tranquillize and capture the elephant for further medical intervention. Local residents reported that the elephant had been roaming through areas with dense, thorny vegetation in recent days.

‘Ezhattumukham Ganapathi’ gained widespread attention last month when it was seen supporting another injured elephant after a tranquilizer shot. That elephant, which suffered a head injury, was later captured and moved to the Kodanad Elephant Rehabilitation Centre for treatment.

Despite efforts to save it, the injured elephant died during recovery. The recent injury to ‘Ezhattumukham Ganapathi’ has raised concerns, prompting officials to ensure continuous monitoring and timely treatment.