Thiruvananthapuram: Sources close to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) hinted that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not be named as a candidate in the next assembly elections in 2026. Manorama News reported that the CM plans to lead the party in the polls when LDF eyes for a third term. Following these reports, the party followers are eagerly looking forward to the CPM state conference, which will make crucial decisions on the organizational structure and elections."



Meanwhile, CPM state secretary MV Govindan said that the party has decided to avoid members over 75 years old while selecting candidates for the polls. Pinarayi Vijayan will turn 80 this May. But as the CM, he is exempt from the party’s age limit for candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan expressed hope for the front’s victory in the upcoming elections. He added that the party will decide on the CM’s face and candidates on time.

The discussions on the party’s plans for the upcoming polls made headlines ahead of the CPM state conference. The annual meeting will commence in Kollam on Thursday. Pinarayi Vijayan, the 12th Chief Minister of Kerala had won the 2016 and 2021 elections. He is the longest continuous serving chief minister of the state.