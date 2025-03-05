Kottayam: The Ettumanoor police arrested Thodupuzha native Noby Lukose on Wednesday in connection with the suicide of his wife and two daughters. Police slapped abetment of suicide charges against him.

His wife, Shiny Luckose (42) and her two daughters, Evana Mariya Noby (10) and Aleena Elisabath Noby (11), jumped in front of a train near the railway track at Manakkapadam, Ettumanoor, on February 28. Shiny's father alleged that she was a victim of domestic abuse and violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said cases were filed at Ettumanoor and Thodupuzha police stations against Noby following complaints of physical torture.

Shiny and her two daughters had been staying with her parents, Kuriakose and Moly, at their house at Parolickal for the past nine months. A BSc nursing graduate, Shiny was never allowed to apply for jobs by her husband, according to Kuriakose.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They wanted a maid who could take care of aged parents. She badly wanted to be a nurse, but he never let her become one. Noby came home on leave for two months and would subject her to extreme abuse. We thought that things would get better and kept bearing with acts of violence," said Kuriakose.