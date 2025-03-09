Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has recorded 70 murders in just 59 days since the beginning of the year, according to a latest study by the Kerala police.

The study, which analysed these cases over the past two months, found that these 70 murders occurred across 65 separate incidents, with a significant number rooted in domestic disputes. A staggering 30 murders were committed by family members, with the victims being their own relatives. As per official data, 17 murders stemmed from drunken altercations among friends, while three cases were linked to property disputes or financial disagreements between neighbours.

With 50 of these murders occurring within families, the police acknowledged that they were unable to take preventive action in most cases. The report further noted that 22 killings were directly influenced by alcohol, while two were linked to substance abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite strong indications of drug influence, police have struggled to scientifically establish substance use in many cases, as most accused flee the scene immediately after the crime. This, in turn, has made timely medical examinations impossible. Unofficial reports suggest that at least 14 suspects were under the influence of drugs when committing the crime.

From January to March, police registered 2721 cases and arrested 266 people in the raids carried out under Operation D Hunt this year. As per the data, 83 gram MDMA, 9.6 kg ganja and 173 ganja beedi were seized during these raids.

Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham, who oversees the law and order wing, attributed the rise in violent crime to eroding family bonds, increasing substance abuse, growing aggression among youth, and mental health issues. The study also revealed that 10 murders were motivated by illicit affairs, 11 stemmed from previous enmity and four were committed by individuals struggling with depression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor and Chief Minister to convene high-level meetings

In a decisive move to curb substance abuse on college campuses, Governor Rajendra Arlekar will meet with vice-chancellors of state universities on Monday. The meeting, scheduled for 2.30 pm at Raj Bhavan, aims to explore preventive measures to address the growing drug addiction crisis. As the chancellor of state universities, the governor has already directed vice-chancellors to attend the meeting in person.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police (DGP) is also convening a high-level meeting of senior police officials to assess the situation and devise enforcement strategies.

In a broader effort, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to summon a meeting next week with key stakeholders, including representatives from the film industry, local self-government bodies, and various government departments. This approach aims to ensure a coordinated and comprehensive crackdown on drug abuse across the state.