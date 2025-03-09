Palakkad: The Oasis Commercial Private Ltd, which received a nod from the state government to establish Rs 600-crore grain-based distillation and brewery units at Kanchikode in Palakkad approached KWA for consent to receive water as a pre-requisite to participate in bis and obtained the consent the same day the application was filed, according to the documents related to the project furnished in the assembly.

The letter of consent issued by the KWA and the company's original application do not mention the exact quantity of water required for the project, and still, the KWA gave the consent the same day.

The Nava Kerala document presented at the CPM state conference in Kollam pitches private investment and declares that investment without any strings attached should be welcomed. The one-day consent issued by the KWA for a Rs 600-crore project that requires a massive quantity of water could well be a precursor of CPM's changed stand towards private investments.

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) invited an e-tender on May 15, 2023, seeking EoI for upcoming dedicated Ethanol plants in Kerala. While the last date for the submission of tender was on July 14, 2023, Oasis Vice-President (Operations) A Gopikrishnan submitted a letter to the Superintendent Engineer of the KWA, Palakkad, on June 16, 2023, seeking consent from the KWA to "set up the plant". The companies taking part in the EoI issued by the OMCs to set up Ethanol plants had to submit land and water availability documents as part of the pre-qualification criteria.

Oasis cited in the letter that it has to satisfy two conditions to take part in the e-tender; land availability and water availability. "The first condition is already satisfied and for the water resources we are depending on KWA, KINFRA and other sources. We would be setting up the plant based on the availability of resources only. Hence, we need a consent from the KWA for the project. Based on this consent, we want to bid for the same and plan for the LOI and other investments," the application noted.

It doesn't mention the exact quantity of water required for the project but seeks consent for sufficient quantity for the project. The KWA SE sent a letter giving the nod on the same day (June 16, 2023) saying that water can be spared for the upcoming project from the KINFRA water supply scheme being implemented by the KWA. The SE includes references like the tender notification and the application submitted by Oasis and writes, "KWA has been asked to give water consent of sufficient quantity for your upcoming project in Elappully for tender participation".

KWA officials said that while it is normal to give permits the same day, consent is given for such projects, usually based on field-level assessment, which may take at least a week. "It can be given the same day if it is a government-priority project or if the official is sure of the implications and factors like the availability of water. Otherwise, it may require field-level checks," an official said. The documents furnished by the Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine on February 11 do not attach notes on water requirement or field-level reports.

Onmanorama contacted Roshy Augustine for comments. His office said that he has been advised voice rest. Oasis is yet to respond to an email questionnaire regarding the controversy.

Oasis was shortlisted for the project in Kerala from 133 applicants, according to the application filed by the company to the Commissioner of Excise for the approval and letter of intent to set up integrated multifeed manufacturing unit for Ethanol/ENA(Extra Neutral Alcohol), IMFL blending and bottling unit.