New Delhi: The ongoing indefinite strike by ASHA workers in Kerala was raised in the Lok Sabha by MPs from the state on Monday. They demanded better wages and job security for the community health workers. Congress MPs KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor and VK Sreekandan highlighted the issue during Zero Hour, calling for urgent government intervention.



Shashi Tharoor called ASHA workers the "unsung heroes" of India's healthcare sector, particularly for their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Despite working 12-14 hours a day, they are still classified as volunteers and receive only meagre honorariums. In Kerala, they earn just Rs 7,000 per month, and even this is not paid on time. There is a systemic undervaluation of community health workers. Is their struggle being ignored just because they are women?" he asked.

KC Venugopal pointed out that ASHA workers are entitled to a daily wage of Rs 233, but the Kerala government has not paid them in full. "The central and state governments are blaming each other. Who is responsible for this? ASHA workers' monthly salary should be fixed at Rs 21,000, and they should receive retirement benefits. They have been protesting for over 30 days. All ASHA workers are part of this agitation. They are the health warriors of society. It was the UPA government that introduced the ASHA worker scheme in 2005. Telangana, Karnataka, and Sikkim have increased their salaries. However, ASHA workers in Kerala are forced to retire with nothing in hand. The Union health minister must respond to this issue," Venugopal stated.

MP VK Sreekandan also spoke on the protest, stating that ASHA workers in Kerala are fighting for basic demands, including an increased remuneration of Rs 21,000, permanent employment status, and a pension of Rs 5 lakh upon retirement. "These are reasonable demands. But the government has not initiated any discussions on the matter," he said. RSP's N K Premchandran also raised the issue of the plight of Asha workers and their agitation which completed one month on Monday.

Meanwhile, former National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting that ASHA workers are not receiving wages that reflect the significance of their work. She urged the central government to intervene immediately, stating that ASHA workers should not be pushed into distress.