Pathanamthitta: High UV radiation levels, combined with intense heat and humidity, have become a growing concern in Kerala. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has started issuing UV index readings alongside temperature updates for all 14 districts.

On Monday, the SDMA issued an orange alert after UV radiation levels reached an index of 8 in Kollam and Idukki districts. The UV meters in these districts are installed at Kottarakkara and Munnar, respectively.

The UV index reached 7 in Pathanamthitta’s Konni and Alappuzha’s Chengannur, while Kottayam’s Changanassery, Malappuram’s Ponnani, and Palakkad’s Thrithala recorded a UV index of 6. From Kozhikode onwards, UV levels ranged between 4 and 5 in northern Kerala.

A yellow alert is issued when the UV index crosses 6, an orange alert for levels between 8 and 10, and a red alert when it exceeds 11.

Precautions

Direct exposure to sunlight can cause health issues, including skin diseases, cataracts, and other eye conditions. Tropical and hilly regions generally experience higher UV radiation levels.

Experts advise avoiding direct sun exposure between 11 am and 3 pm. People should drink plenty of clean water even if they are not thirsty. Using umbrellas, hats, or sunglasses is recommended. Extra precautions should be taken during outdoor events, and adequate shade, food, and water should be ensured for pets. Water bodies and sandy surfaces reflect UV rays, leading to higher radiation levels in such areas.

കേരളത്തിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ 24 മണിക്കൂറിൽ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തപ്പെട്ട ഉയർന്ന അൾട്രാവയലറ്റ് സൂചിക.



ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ അതോറിറ്റി സ്ഥാപിച്ച 14 സ്റ്റേഷനുകളിലെ തത്സമയ UV സൂചിക വിവരങ്ങൾ https://t.co/rtsGFXfmMT... എന്ന ലിങ്കിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.

KSDMA_ICFOSS



പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച സമയവും തീയതിയും: 09.00 AM, 10/03/2025 pic.twitter.com/qllNhEYOIo — Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (@KeralaSDMA) March 10, 2025

Heatwave, high night temperatures likely

With daytime temperatures expected to rise to 38 degrees Celsius in the coming months, the possibility of a heatwave in the state is increasing. A heatwave is declared when the temperature rises 4 to 5 degrees above the average.

Currently, SDMA reports that many districts are experiencing temperatures 3 degrees above normal. Although night temperatures usually drop to 20–23 degrees when daytime temperatures rise, in several Kerala districts, nighttime temperatures remain as high as 27 degrees, making it warm even during early morning hours.