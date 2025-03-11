Thiruvananthapuram: The Kilimanoor police took Afan (22), the accused in the Venjaramoodu multiple murder case, to the residence of his late uncle Abdul Latheef and aunt Sajitha Beevi's at SN Puram for evidence collection on Tuesday. Afan detailed the sequence of events at the crime scene, explaining how he killed Latheef and Sajitha.



Afan had earlier confessed that he killed his uncle because he opposed Afan’s plan to marry Farsana and mocked him over it. Latheef allegedly questioned how Afan could support Farsana without money and refused to provide financial help. Afan told the police he believed Latheef had a responsibility to take care of him and Farsana, and his refusal led to the murders. Afan first attacked Latheef, who was sitting on the sofa, with a hammer and then killed Sajitha in the kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have already completed evidence collection at the residence of Salma Beevi in Pangode and Afan’s house in Venjaramoodu’s Perumala, where he allegedly murdered his brother Afsan and a girlfriend Farsana, and attempted to kill his mother Shemi.

Mother shifted to room from ICU

Meanwhile, Shemi, who has been under critical care following the brutal assault on February 24, was shifted to a regular room at the hospital. Doctors have informed Shemi about the deaths of the other four victims, including family members. Initially, she was only told about the death of her younger son, Afsan. Due to her critical condition, details about the other victims were withheld until her health stabilised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shemi reportedly broke down upon learning the full extent of the tragedy and expressed a desire to see her elder son, Afan. Doctors have confirmed that she is recovering steadily.

On February 24, Afan assaulted Shemi after she refused to give him money. He reportedly strangled her with a shawl and slammed her head against a wall. Believing she was dead, Afan then killed the other five victims. After the murders, Afan surrendered at the police station. The police found Shemi still alive and rushed her to the hospital. Initially, Shemi claimed she had fallen from her bed and sustained injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afan and Shemi are believed to have accumulated debts of Rs 65 lakh over the past three and a half years, including loans from relatives and pledging property documents and gold.