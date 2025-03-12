Thiruvananthapuram: A holiday has been declared in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple Pongala festival on March 13. The holiday applies to banks within the Thiruvananthapuram city limits as well.



To ensure the safety of devotees, including women, during the Attukal Pongala festival, liquor sales have been restricted in the capital city. From 6.00 pm on March 12 until 6.00 pm tomorrow, the operation of all liquor outlets is prohibited in all wards within the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits and the Vellar ward of Venganoor Grama Panchayat. The district collector has instructed that the sale or distribution of liquor in these areas on these days is strictly prohibited.

Traffic restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram city will implement traffic and parking restrictions from 1.00 pm on March 12 to 8.00 pm on March 13 in connection with the festival. The city police have issued a detailed notice outlining the restrictions and alternative arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety during the festival.

- Entry of container trucks, heavy vehicles, and goods vehicles will be prohibited within Thiruvananthapuram city limits from 1.00 pm on March 12 to 8.00 pm on March 13.

No-parking zones

Vehicles will not be allowed to park on the following major roads and side roads near the Attukal temple:

- Killippalam–Padassery–Chirappalam Bund Road

- Attakulangara–Manacaud–Market Road

- Attakulangara–Kamaleswaram Road

- Kamaleswaram–Valiyapalli Road

- Konchiravila–Attukal Road

- Chirammukku–Iranimuttom Road

- Killippalam–Attakulangara Road

- Attakulangara–Enchakkal Road

- Vettimuricha Kotta–Padinjarekotta Road

- Mithranandapuram–Sreekanteswaram Road

- Pazhavangadi–Central Theatre Road

- Pazhavangadi–SP Fort Hospital Road

- Mele Pazhavangadi–Powerhouse Road

- Thakaraparambu Road

- Sreekanteswaram–Punnapuram Road

- Kaithamukku–Vanchiyoor Road

- Vanchiyoor–Pattoor Road

- Vanchiyoor–Nalamukku Road

- Uppidamoodu–Chettikulangara–Overbridge Road

- Kunnumpuram–Uppidamoodu Road

- Iranimuttom–Kaladi–Maruthurkkadavu Road

- Chirammukku–Chettivilakam–Konchiravila Bund Road

Parking on footpaths, narrow roads, and junctions is strictly prohibited. Private vehicles transporting devotees to the Pongala will not be allowed to park on main roads or MC and MG roads near the temple. Any vehicles causing obstruction or security issues will be towed away without prior notice, and legal action will be taken.

Designated parking areas

Vehicles arriving with devotees for the Pongala can be parked at the following locations:

- Karaman to Niramanakkara petrol pump (left side of the road)

- Iranimuttom Homoeopathy College and Research Centre

- Govt. Kaladi School Ground

- Manjalikkulam Ground

- Valiyapalli Parking

- Chirappalam Ground

- Niramanakkara NSS College Ground

- Pappanamcode Engineering College Ground

- Kaimanam BSNL Quarters Compound

- Darshan Auditorium, Pappanamcode

- Sreeragam Auditorium Ground, Pappanamcode

- Nemom Victory School Ground

- Punnamoodu Govt. High School Ground

- Pappanamcode Estate

- Thiruvallam BNV School Ground

- Thiruvallam Bypass Parking Grounds 1 and 2

- SFS School, Kalluvettankuzhi

- Mayamkunnu, Kovalam Beach

- VPS Malankara HSS, Venganoor Cricket Ground

- Kottapuram St Mary's School

- Thycaud Music College

- Poojappura Ground

- Poojappura LBS Engineering College Ground

- Vazhuthacaud PTC Ground

- Tagore Theatre Compound

- Kowdiar Salvation Army School

- Kerala University Office

- Vazhuthacaud Women's College

- St Joseph's School Ground

- Jimmy George Stadium Compound, Vellayambalam

- Museum Water Authority Compound

- World Market, Anayara

Drivers or assistants must remain in the parked vehicles or display their mobile numbers clearly on the windshield.

Alternative routes for heavy vehicles

Heavy vehicles, including goods carriers, should follow these alternative routes during the festival period:

1. Vehicles from Attingal heading towards Neyyattinkara should use the bypass road via Kazhakkoottam and Sreekaryam–Kesavadasapuram–Pattom–Vazhuthacaud–Poojappura.

2. Vehicles from Peroorkada should use the route via Ulloor–Sasthamangalam–Edapazhanji–Poojappura.

3. Vehicles from Venjaramoodu should use the route via Kesavadasapuram–Pattom–Vazhuthacaud–Poojappura.

4. Vehicles from Neyyattinkara heading towards Kazhakkoottam should use the route via Balaramapuram–Vizhinjam–NH Bypass.

Guidelines for vehicles carrying devotees

- Vehicles arriving between 2.00 pm on March 12 and 2.00 am on March 13 should drop passengers at Killippalam or Attakulangara and proceed to designated parking areas.

- Vehicles from Nedumangad via Peroorkada and Vattiyoorkavu should drop passengers at Vellayambalam or Vazhuthacaud and proceed to parking.

- Vehicles from Kattakada via Poojappura should drop passengers at Jagathy, Women's College Junction, or Killippalam and proceed to parking.

- Vehicles from Neyyattinkara via Palllichal and Pappanamcode should drop passengers at Killippalam and proceed to parking.

- Vehicles from Kazhakkoottam via Kovalam Bypass should drop passengers at Attakulangara and proceed to parking.

Fire safety and public convenience

- Footpaths paved with tiles should not be used to set up Pongala hearths to avoid fire hazards.

- Vehicles cannot be parked near Pongala hearths or in a way that obstructs the movement of emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire engines, and police vehicles.

- Street vending on roads and footpaths that disrupts pedestrian or vehicle movement will not be allowed.

- Vehicles should be parked in a way that does not obstruct water and refreshments being distributed to devotees.

Post-Pongala traffic arrangements

- Vehicles returning towards Kollam, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, and Varkala should use the coastal road via All Saints–Veli–Perumathura or the bypass road from Chakka.

Strict action will be taken against violations of traffic and parking rules. Police have requested the public’s cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.