Thrissur: A truck cleaner was killed after a goods vehicle crashed into the rear of a stationary vehicle on the Kallidukku National Highway in the early hours of Wednesday. The accident occurred around 2 am on the Palakkad-bound road near an underpass construction site.

The deceased, Arumugha Sundara Perumal (40), a native of Tamil Nadu, was the cleaner of the parked truck, which had broken down at the site. The driver, Velu Swamy (45) from Karur, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Thrissur District Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of the accident, both Velu Swamy and Arumugha Sundara Perumal were resting inside the truck’s cabin. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck that caused the collision fled the scene. Both vehicles sustained severe damage in the crash.

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.