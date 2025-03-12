Thrissur: A truck cleaner was killed after a goods vehicle crashed into the rear of a stationary vehicle on the Kallidukku National Highway in the early hours of Wednesday. The accident occurred around 2 am on the Palakkad-bound road near an underpass construction site.

The deceased, Arumugha Sundara Perumal (40), a native of Tamil Nadu, was the cleaner of the parked truck, which had broken down at the site. The driver, Velu Swamy (45) from Karur, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Thrissur District Hospital.

At the time of the accident, both Velu Swamy and Arumugha Sundara Perumal were resting inside the truck’s cabin. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck that caused the collision fled the scene. Both vehicles sustained severe damage in the crash.