The Kerala government has rejected the alternative alignment suggested by 'Metroman' E Sreedharan for the construction of Thirunavaya-Thavanur bridge across the Bharathapuzha river. In October 2024, Sreedharan moved the High Court seeking a direction from the court to the Public Works Department (PWD) to consider a new alignment for the bridge and not to proceed with the present alignment citing religious concerns.



In his Public Interest Litigation (PIL), he cited the government's failure in not considering feasible options for realigning the Thirunavaya-Thavanur bridge without affecting the sanctity of the 'Trinity' temples in the area. LiveLaw reported that Sreedharan argued the proposed bridge divides the Trinity formed by the Vishnu Temple at Thiruvanaya in Malappuram district on the north bank of the Bharathapuzha and the temples of Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva at Thavanur on the south bank. Sreedharan submitted that the proposed bridge would thus affect the 'religious sanctity' and hurt the religious sentiments of Hindu devotees.

It was also cited that the bridge would cut through the office complex and encroach on the final resting place of K Kelappan (Kerala Gandhi). A social reformer and freedom fighter, Kelappan led the Vaikom and the Guruvayur satyagrahas and worked to uplift the lower caste people.

It is believed that Navamukunda temple at Thirunavaya and Cherutirunavaya Brahma-Shiva temple on the north and south banks of the river create 'Trimurti Sangamam' (confluence of the Trinity), and the place is held with religious reverence.

Thavanur – Thirunavaya bridge inauguration by P A Mohammed Riyas. Photo: Manorama

The HC bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu observed that the alignment of the bridge involves technical expertise and directed that the authorities may consider Sreedharan's petition as a suggestion/input and be implemented if it is feasible.

Based on the HC order, PWD secretary conducted a site visit in November 2024 and met with Sreedharan. The secretary also heard the options from him. According to Sreedharan, if the present alignment is changed, it won't divide the temples on the banks of Bharathapuzha and won't affect the smooth access of the devotees to the temple. He said that his alignment exempts the memorial of Kelappan and the adjacent land, and it won't affect any religious functions on the banks of the river.

The PWD secretary then directed the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd to study the two alignments proposed by Sreedharan, cite advantages and disadvantages and prepare a comprehensive report. The RBDCK managing director submitted a report and held meetings with Sreedharan in December 2024 and February 2025. In the report, it was cited that the total additional financial impact on the project if the first option of Sreedharan is implemented would be ₹7.81 crore, and for the second option, it would be ₹2.4 crore.

The government has spent ₹3.5 crore to acquire 0.5260 hectares of land for the project and the acquisition was completed in July 2022. The total project cost as per the original aligment is ₹48.83 crore. The tender was invited in 2021 and the work was awarded to Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society in 2022. If the project is further delayed, ULCCS may ask for additional amount which will lead to increase in project cost and delay in implementation. Besides, the alignment proposed by Sreedharan would cause additional financial liability for the state government and will cause a delay of another 3-4 years for the project which actually began in 2009, RBDCK report pointed out.

The PWD secretary again met with Sreedharan in February 2025. Sreedharan reiterated his demand to change the alignment, considering socio-political reasons and the public's demand. He added that the project was delayed not because of his petition.



PWD secretary K Biju has issued an order rejecting Sreedharan's proposal, citing that it would cause financial liability to the state government and further delay the project. The bridge has been a long-pending demand for the residents of Thavanur and Thirunavaya. PWD Minister P A Mohammad Riyas inaugurated the construction works in September 2024, but the work was stalled following the petition filed by Sreedharan. The KIIFB-funded project is being implemented using the most advanced technology.