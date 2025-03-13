Kozhikode: A Class 2 girl died after being knocked down by her school bus at Kundayithode here on Thursday. The deceased is Sanha Mariyam (8), a student of Cheruvannur West ALP English Medium School.

Manorama News reported that the accident took place around 5.30 p.m. on Thursday. The child was reportedly trapped between the wheels of the bus when the reversing vehicle knocked her down.

The body has been shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. The funeral will be held on Friday after the post-mortem.