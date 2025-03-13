Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to submit an affidavit detailing the blood testing technology currently used at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram while dealing with a 2017 petition. The order comes after a patient contracted HIV from a blood transfusion at the centre.



The petitioner lost his daughter, who was undergoing treatment for suspected leukaemia at RCC. She had received 49 blood transfusions during the course of her treatment. It was later discovered that one of the donors was HIV positive, leading to her infection.

The state government informed the court that the incident occurred because the testing technology used at the time could not detect the infection during the window period of 4 to 8 weeks.

Justice Mohammed Nias C P asked the state to explain the steps taken after the incident and to clarify how the current testing technology is superior to the one previously used. The court also asked the state whether it intends to compensate the petitioner for the loss of his daughter.

