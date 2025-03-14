Kalpetta: An autorickshaw carrying school students met with a road accident, killing the driver and injuring five students near St Joseph’s School premises at Meeppadi here on Friday morning. The auto driver Cheerangal Faisal (42), a native of Nellimunda succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at WIMS Medical College in Meppadi.

The mishap occurred when Faisal was taking students to the school. The autorickshaw skidded off the road when Faisal attempted to save a child who was crossing the street. Though the local people gathered at the spot rushed Faisal to WIMS Medical College, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Initially, his physical condition was stable, and there was hope that he would survive. According to doctors, Faisal had sustained severe head injuries with an internal haemorrhage, which resulted in death.

The five students who were injured in the accident are out of danger, confirmed the hospital authorities.

The body of Faisal would be handed over to his relatives after post-mortem on Saturday.