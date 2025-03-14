Kochi: Thrikkakara ACP Baby P V said on Friday that the police conducted raid at Government Polytechnic College hostel had received information that funds were being collected to procure ganja for Holi celebrations. "The narrative that the students were victims is false. It is likely that they were fully aware of the substance in their room," he said. He also confirmed that alumni and others from outside the campus may have been involved in the sale of drugs.



The Kochi city police on Thursday seized 2 kg of ganja from the Government Polytechnic College hostel in Kalamassery and arrested three students in connection with drug possession and trafficking. The raid was conducted on Thursday night by the Narcotics Team and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) based on intelligence received from the District Police Chief.

The raid was recorded on video, and the ACP rejected allegations that the students were harassed during the operation. "We can confirm if the students consumed drugs only after the medical reports are out," he added.

The police raided the Periyar Men's Hostel on campus and seized the illegal substance from two rooms- 1.909 kg of ganja and 9.7 gm of ganja respectively. Three students have been named in two FIRs registered by the Kalamassery police following their arrest: Akash M (21) from Villumala near Kulathupuzha in Kollam district, Adithyan (20) from Haripad in Alappuzha, Abhiraj R (21) from Thodiyoor North near Karunagappally in Kollam. All three have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Police said that two other students involved in the case are currently absconding.

According to Kochi Narcotics Cell ACP K A Abdul Salam, the raid followed the arrest of two former students of the college two weeks ago in a drug-related case. Police said the students were packing the ganja into small packets when the raid took place, suggesting that the substance was intended for sale during Holi celebrations. A weighing machine was also recovered from the hostel.

Excise Minister MB Rajesh stated that strict action would be taken against the offenders, regardless of political affiliations. Meanwhile, VD Satheesan criticised the SFI for its alleged involvement in drug trafficking within campuses.