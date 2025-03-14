Kozhikode: A massive fire broke out at a four-storey home appliances showroom in Balussery, Kozhikode, during the early hours of Friday.

Fire officials were alerted at 12:15 am, and five firefighting units led by the Narikkuni fire station rushed to the scene. The blaze was brought under control after three and a half hours of intense effort. Firefighters from Koyilandy, Perambra, and Mukkom stations, along with local residents, also joined the rescue operation.

"The entire showroom, located next to a temple compound, was engulfed in flames," said a fire officer from the Narikkuni station. "The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and the extent of the damage is still being assessed," he added.

However, no casualties were reported as the building was unoccupied at the time of the incident. Narikkuni Station Officer Jaffer Sadik and Assistant Station Officer Manoj PM led the operation.