Kasaragod: Two women from Mumbai, on the run after allegedly stealing 200 gm of gold jewellery from a Kozhikode jeweller, were arrested in Kanhangad.

The women — Shradha Ramesh alias Firddha (37) from Samarth Nagar in Jogeshwari, and Salma Khadar Khan (42) from Ranjugandh Nagar in Wadala — were Telugu speakers but longtime residents of the metropolis, Hosdurg Station House Officer, Inspector P Ajith Kumar said. They were wanted by the Nallalam Police Station in Kozhikode after Haneef, a jewellery maker, filed a complaint of theft against them.

Haneef had met Shradha while doing business in Dubai, the officer said. On Thursday, she and Salma arrived in Kozhikode by train, allegedly under the pretext of purchasing gold jewellery from Haneef. They claimed they could make a profit of ₹60,000 by selling 200 gm of gold jewellery in Mumbai. In today's market price, 200 gm of 22 carat gold will cost around ₹16.5 lakh in Kerala.

According to Haneef’s complaint, he took the two women to his room to discuss the deal. When he briefly stepped out to use the washroom, the two women allegedly fled with six jewellery packets he had readied for various clients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nallalam police immediately alerted the district police chiefs, particularly in Kannur and Kasaragod, and circulated a passport-sized photo of one of the suspects.

While Kannur police conducted checks along NH 66, the highway to Mumbai, they found no trace of the women. They were told the suspects might be travelling in a bus.

In Kasaragod, Hosdurg police set up the checkpoint at South Kanhangad, where the road splits into the coastal highway and national highway. "But we decided to check buses and cars, too," said Inspector Ajith Kumar.

During the search, officers noticed a taxi with Kozhikode registration moving smoothly past the checkpoint and taking the coastal highway through Kanhangad’s commercial area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-inspector Varun flagged the vehicle, and a police team led by DySP Babu Peringeth and Inspector Ajith Kumar intercepted it at Puthiyakotta, ending their getaway after just 170 km. "One of the women matched the photo we had, so we took them to the station," Ajith Kumar said.

A search by female officers led to the recovery of six jewellery packets. "The women admitted it was 200 grams of gold, but the packets had numbers and names indicating they were meant for someone else," the officer said.

The women had hired a taxi driven by Vinu, claiming they needed to reach Mangaluru International Airport. The driver told police that they had paid ₹2,000 for fuel and agreed to settle the fare upon reaching the airport. "He wasn’t aware of the situation," the inspector said.

In their defence, the women told police they had paid ₹18 lakh for the jewellery but left in a hurry because Haneef’s behaviour made them feel unsafe. "However, we also found Haneef’s phone with them — it was switched off," Ajith Kumar said. "They had no explanation for it."

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday morning, Nallalam police arrived in Kanhangad and took the women into custody for further investigation.