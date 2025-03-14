Kannur: Taliparamba police on Friday, March 14, arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly sexually assaulting her 12-year-old female relative multiple times. The accused is Sneha Merlin.

The crime came to light when the girl's teacher found a mobile phone with adult content in her school bag and alerted her parents, advising them to seek help from Childline counsellors. During the counselling, the girl reportedly disclosed that the woman had assaulted her multiple times, the last being in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have booked the woman for sexual harassment and house trespass under Sections 75 and 332 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and penetrative sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault under Sections 5 (l) and 9 (l) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A court in Kannur remanded her in judicial custody for two weeks. If convicted, she faces a minimum of 20 years in prison, which may extend to life imprisonment.

The woman, whose auto spare parts shop is set to open soon, had given the girl gifts, including a gold bracelet. Officers also said Sneha was earlier investigated for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy and blackmailing him with videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police also registered a case against her for attacking CPI leader Komath Muraleedharan with a helmet.