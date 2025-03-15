Kozhikode: A class 10 student drowned in the Iruvazhinji river in Pulloorambara near Koodaranhi here on Saturday. The deceased, Ajay Shibu (16), is the son of Pulloorampara native Irumbuzhiyil Shibu. He had drowned at the Kumbidan Kayam in the Pallippadi area.

The incident happened when the boy and his friends were returning after a special class for 10th-grade students. On their way home, they stopped for a bath at the river.

His friends shouted for help after they saw him drowning. Though the locals recovered Ajay from the river, he was declared dead at the hospital. His body was shifted to a private hospital in Thiruvambadi, and the police completed the inquest procedures.

Ajay Shibu is a student of St Joseph's High School in Pulloorambara.