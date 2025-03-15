Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is sweltering under intense summer heat, with ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels reaching hazardous levels in seven districts over the past 24 hours. Kollam and Idukki recorded the highest UV index readings, touching 10.

Orange alerts have been issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts, where UV index levels ranged between 8 and 10 — indicating a situation that requires extreme caution. A yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

Meanwhile, a heat alert (yellow) was also issued in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur.

Guidelines

In light of rising temperatures across the state, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a set of precautionary guidelines to protect the public from the adverse effects of extreme heat, including heatstroke, sunburn, and dehydration. Citizens are advised to follow these instructions to ensure their safety.

General precautions



Avoid direct exposure to sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

Drink plenty of clean water, even if you do not feel thirsty.

Avoid alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated beverages during the daytime, as they can cause dehydration.

Wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothing.



Use footwear when stepping outside and consider using an umbrella or hat for sun protection.



Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables, and stay hydrated with oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and fluids.



Fire safety measures



Markets, buildings, and waste disposal sites (dumping yards) have a high risk of fire incidents. Authorities must conduct fire audits and ensure strict safety measures. Residents and businesses near these areas should remain vigilant.

Rising temperatures increase the risk of wildfires. Those living near forests and tourists must be cautious and avoid activities that could spark fires. Forest department guidelines must be strictly followed.

Schools and educational institutions



Schools must ensure the availability of safe drinking water and adequate ventilation in classrooms. Examination halls should also have proper water supply.

School authorities and parents must take special care of students by avoiding prolonged outdoor assemblies and rescheduling outdoor activities. Schools planning excursions should ensure that students are not exposed to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.



Anganwadi centres should provide a safe and shaded environment for children.



Special care for vulnerable groups



Bedridden patients, elderly individuals, pregnant women, children, persons with disabilities, and those with chronic illnesses should avoid exposure to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Employers of food delivery personnel using two-wheelers must ensure their safety during peak heat hours. Riders should wear appropriate protective clothing and be allowed short breaks if needed.



Media personnel and police officers working outdoors should use umbrellas and take precautions to prevent heat exposure. Authorities should also ensure access to drinking water for field officers.



Public events and travel



Event organisers must provide drinking water and shaded areas for attendees at public gatherings and conferences. Where possible, events should be scheduled outside the 11 am to 3 pm window.

Travellers should carry sufficient water and take breaks to avoid heat exhaustion.



Construction workers, farmers, roadside vendors, and those engaged in physically demanding jobs should adjust work hours to avoid extreme heat and ensure sufficient rest.



Avoid exposing livestock to direct sunlight and ensure they have access to water.

Do not leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

Water conservation and emergency response