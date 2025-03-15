Idukki: A robbery attempt was foiled at the Subramanya Swamy Temple in Munnar on Friday after a security guard intervened. The guard, M Madaswamy (60), sustained injuries while blocking the thief.

The robbery occurred around 11.30 pm on Friday. The thief broke the temple's shutter and door and attempted to open three safes. When Madaswamy heard the noise and approached the thief, he was attacked with an iron rod.

ADVERTISEMENT

The thief escaped but was caught on CCTV footage. The police are investigating the incident and reviewing the footage to identify the accused.

Madaswamy is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital for his injuries.