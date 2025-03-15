Kochi: The Student Federation of India (SFI) has expelled its member, Abhiraj R, the general secretary of Kalmassery Polytechnic College, a day after police recorded his arrest in a ganja case. SFI State Secretary Sanjeev confirmed this while addressing the media on Saturday.

Abhiraj (21), a native of Kollam, was arrested on Friday after police seized ganja from the men's hostel at Kalmassery Polytechnic College. According to the police, 9.7 grams of ganja was seized from Abhiraj and Adithyan, another student at the college. Both were later released on bail.

Addressing the media, the SFI State President accused the media of intentionally avoiding the involvement of KSU in the case. He alleged that KSU members had distributed ganja in the men's hostel.

On Thursday night, Kalamassery police conducted a raid at the men's hostel as part of a stringent crackdown on narcotics and arrested three students, including Abhiraj. Among the three students, Akash M (21), a native of Kulathupuzha in Kollam, was remanded to judicial custody on Friday. Police recovered 1.909 kg of ganja from his room.

The college authorities have suspended all three students and ordered an internal inquiry into the incident. According to the police, the contraband was intended for both sale and personal use. The police also stated that the raid was conducted based on a tip-off about large quantities of ganja being stored on campus ahead of Holi celebrations. The search, which began on Thursday night, lasted nearly seven hours and concluded at 4 a.m. on Friday, according to police officials.