Kollam: A 60-year-old man attempted suicide after attacking his mother-in-law and setting their house on fire at Pampuram, Kalluvathukkal, in Kollam on Sunday morning. The duo were admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, with the man in critical condition.

The incident happened around 6:15 am when Maniyappan tried to enter the house but was stopped by his mother-in-law, Rathnamma alias Suni (85). According to Pampuram Ward member Ajayakumar D L, the two had ongoing disputes. Rathnamma did not allow him to stay inside the house, forcing him to sleep outside on a cot, Ajayakumar said.

On Sunday morning, while Rathnamma was cleaning a lamp, an argument broke out when she blocked his entry. Enraged, Maniyappan struck her on the head with an iron object, causing her to fall to the floor and scream for help. Neighbours who heard her cries alerted the Parippally police. Meanwhile, Maniyappan locked himself inside the house and set it on fire.

The place where Maniyappan used to sleep. Photo: Special arrangement.

When the police arrived, a unit from the Paravur Fire Force followed to control the blaze. As the cops tried to assist the fire fighting vehicle, a gas cylinder in the kitchen exploded, causing extensive damage to the house. Fortunately, no one was near the explosion site at the time, preventing further casualties.

After the blast, police broke into the house and found Maniyappan unconscious on the bathroom floor with a severe neck injury. He and Rathnamma were initially taken to the Government Medical College, Parippally, before being shifted to the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

The explosion caused significant damage to the house, destroying electrical appliances and breaking the interior walls. Photo: Special arrangement.

"Maniyappan’s condition is critical due to a severe cut on his food pipe. The explosion caused significant damage to the house, destroying electrical appliances and breaking the interior walls," said Ajayakumar. The house was recently constructed under the Kerala government's LIFE Mission project, and the family had moved in just two months ago. The land was purchased from Rathnamma’s brother, who had also provided a cot for Maniyappan to sleep outside.

Maniyappan worked at a nearby workshop, while his wife lives in Thiruvananthapuram, where she is employed as a domestic helper. The couple has two married daughters, one living in Thiruvananthapuram and the other in Kollam.

The Parippally police have begun a probe into the incident.