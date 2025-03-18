Idukki: A man hacked his younger brother to death in Marayoor on Tuesday. The deceased, Jaganathan (37), a native of Cheruvad, Marayoor, was attacked following a family dispute.

Marayoor Police took his elder brother, Arun (40), into custody. Jaganathan sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Family Health Centre in Marayoor, but he succumbed to his wounds.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. After the post-mortem examination, the body will be handed over to the family.