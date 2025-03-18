Thiruvananthapuram: The ultraviolet (UV) index has reached dangerously high levels in Kerala, prompting the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to issue an orange alert in seven areas. Over the past 24 hours, UV intensity crossed 10 in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki, signalling severe exposure risk.



The UV index was recorded at 9 in Kottayam and Alappuzha, while it reached 8 in Palakkad and Malappuram. According to the SDMA, a UV index above 11 indicates an extreme health risk.

Prolonged exposure to high UV radiation can cause sunburn, skin diseases, eye problems, and other health issues, the SDMA warned. The public is advised to take necessary precautions, especially between 10 am and 3 pm when UV levels are highest.

Individuals with skin conditions, eye problems, cancer, or weakened immunity are urged to exercise extra caution. The advisory recommends wearing hats, carrying umbrellas, and using sunglasses when stepping out during peak hours.