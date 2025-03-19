Malappuram: The UDF has regained control of the Chungathara Panchayat near Nilambur, following a month-long political drama sparked by a face-off between Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Nilambur MLA P V Anvar and the CPM. The dispute is centred around Anvar's involvement in toppling the Left in the panchayat. Congress candidate Valsamma Sebastian won the election on Wednesday with 10 votes against 9.

The UDF ousted the LDF through a no-confidence motion, with the crucial support of LDF member Nusaiba Sudheer, who switched allegiances under Anvar's influence.

“We would like to continue the development initiatives that were underway when the UDF administration was in power earlier. The development projects in the panchayat had been halted after we lost power, and now we aim to resume the plans we initiated in 2020,” said Valsamma.

Following her defection, Nusaiba Sudheer resigned from her position as vice president and panchayat member. After her political shift, CPM leaders allegedly issued threats against her husband, warning of severe consequences for betraying the party. His shop was reportedly vandalised in retaliation.