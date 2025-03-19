Malappuram: Over the past eight years, the Kerala Forest Department has spent a staggering ₹ 74.83 crore on erecting fences to prevent wild animals from straying into human settlements. Despite these efforts, human-wildlife conflicts caused by just three species claimed 260 lives between 2016 and January 2025.

Wild elephants were responsible for the majority of these fatalities, accounting for 197 deaths. Tiger attacks claimed 10 lives, while wild boars caused 53 deaths. Considering all wildlife, including snakes, the total number of deaths in the state over the past nine years has risen to 1,128. As many as 8,480 people sustained injuries in wildlife-related incidents during this period.

The Forest Department has disbursed ₹53.08 crore to compensate victims and their families.

These figures were revealed in an official response by the Public Information Officer at the office of the State Chief Wildlife Warden to K Govindan Namboothiri, a Right to Information (RTI) activist.

The document also highlights the various measures undertaken by the Forest Department to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts. These include erecting safety fences, implementing habitat conservation and soil preservation projects, and monitoring animal movements.

It also states that the state has established 280 People’s Surveillance Councils (Janajagratha Samithis) and 28 Rapid Response Teams to enhance community participation and provide swift intervention in wildlife-related emergencies.