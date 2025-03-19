Kozhikode: In connection with the murder of Kozhikode native Shibila and the attack on her elderly parents, police have arrested the victim’s husband, Yasir Thalamel Mattathu, a native of Panchayath Bazaar in Puthuppadi. He was apprehended on Tuesday night after being on the run. As per the case, Yasir stabbed his wife Shibila (23) to death on Tuesday evening. Later, he attacked Shibila’s father Abdu Rahman (50) and mother Haseena (43). Rahman who sustained severe injuries will undergone an emergency surgery, at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

The police caught the accused within five hours of committing the crime. He was taken into custody from the premises of the Government Medical College Hospital here. Acting on a tip-off from Thamarassery police, who were tracking his mobile tower location, the Medical College police rushed to the hospital and spotted him around midnight.

At the time of his arrest, Yasir was in his Maruti Alto car parked by the roadside, just a few meters away from the hospital’s casualty ward, where his wife Shibila was declared dead, and her parents were undergoing treatment.

Before apprehending him, the Medical College police, led by Station House Officer PK Jijeesh, contacted Shibila’s relatives and a few Puthuppadi natives at the casualty ward to confirm his identity. Once the people recognised Yasir, the police team swiftly approached him and took him into custody. Following this, they alerted Thamarassery police and handed him over to them. SHO A. Sayooj Kumar of the Thamarassery police station is leading the investigation into the murder case.

Yasir's friendship with murder case accused

Meanwhile, a photograph circulating on social media shows Yasir alongside Ashik Ashraf (24), who is accused of murdering his mother. In the selfie, taken by Ashik, two more friends of the duo are also visible.

Ashik, a native of Adivaram in the same Grama Panchayat (Puthuppadi), is accused of killing his mother, Subaida (52), at her sister's residence in Venakkavu, Kattippara, a neighbouring panchayat, on January 18.

Reports suggest that Ashik and Yasir were friends and drug users. According to Manorama News, Yasir allegedly murdered his wife after she questioned his friendship with Ashik. The Thamarassery police have confirmed that Shibila’s inquest procedures will begin around 9 AM on Wednesday.