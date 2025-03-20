New Delhi: Shashi Tharoor is a "very strong fighter" against fascist forces and remains an asset for the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E T Mohammed Basheer said on Thursday. He dismissed speculation about Tharoor’s loyalty to the Congress, asserting that the Thiruvananthapuram MP will continue to play a "prominent role" in the party.

Basheer criticised the media for fabricating stories about Tharoor’s statements and rejected claims that he could become a dissident. "We believe he will stand firmly with the Congress," he told PTI. When asked if Tharoor could be a potential chief ministerial candidate, Basheer maintained that such decisions rest with the Congress, and the IUML has no role in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basheer’s comments come amid discussions surrounding Tharoor’s recent acknowledgement that he was left with "egg on his face" for opposing India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war. Tharoor later admitted that the government’s policy had strengthened India’s position in facilitating lasting peace, a statement that drew praise from the BJP’s Kerala president, K Surendran.

Tharoor also faced criticism last month for an article in an English-language daily where he appeared to praise Kerala’s entrepreneurial growth under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. While the CPM welcomed his comments, the Congress questioned their basis. Tharoor later clarified that his remarks focused on the state's start-up progress, not an endorsement of the LDF.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding Tharoor’s role in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, Basheer emphasised his importance to the UDF’s campaign. "He is knowledgeable, popular, and has been very helpful in the past," he said. Basheer also highlighted Tharoor’s writings critiquing the BJP’s governance, reinforcing his position as a strong opponent of right-wing forces.

Addressing speculation about internal divisions within the Congress, Basheer downplayed reports of infighting. "Differences of opinion are natural in a democratic party, but they do not threaten the unity of the Congress. Those hoping to exploit such differences will be disappointed," he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the UDF’s prospects in the next assembly elections, Basheer expressed confidence in defeating the LDF government, citing public dissatisfaction over the state’s financial crisis and rising violence. He reaffirmed the strength of the Congress-IUML alliance, calling it "age-old and very strong." The UDF, led by the Congress and the IUML, is the primary opposition bloc in Kerala, challenging the CPM-led LDF government.