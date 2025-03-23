Idukki: Biju Joseph, a businessman from Thodupuzha, was abducted during his usual morning commute to town and later murdered in what police believe was a meticulously planned crime.

According to preliminary assessments, the murder was carefully orchestrated by the prime suspect, Jomon, with the help of his accomplices. Investigators suspect that Jomon, along with a quotation gang hired from Kochi, had been closely monitoring Biju for days before carrying out the attack.

During interrogation, Jomon admitted that the actual intention was not to kill Biju but to extort Rs 60 lakh from him. He had also agreed to pay the gang Rs 6 lakh for their involvement. His co-accused, Muhammed Aslam and Vipin, confessed to receiving an advance payment of Rs 12,000 from Jomon.

According to police, this was Jomon’s third attempt to target Biju using a quotation gang, as the previous two attempts had failed. Determined, he then approached a Kochi-based gang through his driver. In his statement to the police, Jomon said that Biju was abducted and killed while being taken to the godown.

Police identified Jomon as the key suspect after analyzing CCTV footage from the abduction site. Their suspicions were further reinforced by local residents who reported hearing distress cries from a vehicle that morning. Jomon was later arrested while attempting to flee from Aluva railway station.

Business partnership turned deadly

Jomon, the owner of Devamatha Catering in Kalayanthani, first met Biju, who ran a workshop and owned tipper trucks and earth-moving machines, when he took his vehicle for maintenance. Their acquaintance soon evolved into a business partnership.

Initially, the venture ran smoothly, but tensions arose when Jomon was forced to invest more money than expected. Disputes over financial contributions eventually led to the dissolution of their partnership. Jomon later claimed that he did not receive his fair share of the business assets upon exiting the venture.

As financial troubles mounted, Jomon’s catering business suffered heavy losses. His subsequent attempts at running restaurants also failed, leaving him burdened with mounting liabilities. In a desperate attempt to recover financially, he started a rental business for tables, chairs, and freezers. However, with banks initiating attachment proceedings against him, Jomon found himself in dire need of cash, which led him to plot against Biju.

Biju Joseph, a native of Chungam, was reported missing on March 20. Acting on a complaint filed by his wife, police launched an investigation that ultimately led to the discovery of his body in a manhole inside a godown in Thodupuzha town.

Idukki District Police Chief TK Vishnu Pradeep confirmed that Jomon had a criminal history, including a previous case of illicit arrack brewing in the same godown during the pandemic. His co-accused also have criminal antecedents.

The investigation is being led by DYSP Immanuel Paul, with Station House Officers VC Vishnu Kumar, EK Solji Mon, and Sub-Inspector NS Roy assisting in the probe.