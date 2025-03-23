Munnar: A wild tusker, locally known as Padayappa, went on a rampage around 10 pm on Saturday in the Lakkadu Estate in Munnar, causing significant damage to several shops and homes.

The elephant smashed the walls of a house belonging to Shaiju, a roadside vendor, near the Lakshad Factory Master's residence. The tusker then ate the pineapples stored inside, which had been purchased for sale at the Lakshad View Point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local labourers managed to chase the elephant away by making loud noises. However, before retreating into the forest, the elephant also damaged five roadside shops near View Point, consuming fruits and other items stored there.

This is the second consecutive day the elephant has gone on a rampage in the area. On Friday, the animal attacked three shops, a factory outlet, and a house belonging to a person named Murukan.