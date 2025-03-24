Kozhikode: A 71-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Balussery, here on Monday. The deceased, Chanora Asokan, a resident of Puthoorvattom, Panayi, was found lying in a pool of blood.

In connection with the case, the police took Asokan's elder son, Sudheesh Chanora (45), into custody. The neighbours initially found the body and noticed Sudheesh missing from the house. The police later apprehended him from Balussery town.

This tragic incident mirrors a crime that took place nearly a decade ago when Sudheesh’s younger brother, Sumesh, murdered their mother in 2014 before taking his own life. According to the police, both siblings reportedly suffered from mental illness.

"We found Asokan’s body in a pool of blood, suggesting that the murder had occurred hours earlier. He was thrashed to death with an object. The accused is in our custody, and further legal proceedings are underway," a police officer told Onmanorama. The police have launched an investigation into the case.