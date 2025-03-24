Kochi: A tourist from Goa sustained severe injuries in a road rage incident in Kochi. Jaysel Gomes (35) suffered injuries to her head and leg as the car driven by Chalakudy native Yasir hit her at SA Road, Kadavanthra, on Sunday. Yasir was booked by the Kadavanthra police for drunk driving.

The car hit Jaysel as Yasir was chasing a youth riding a motorbike. The incident took place around 3.30 pm. Police said Yasir was provoked as the youth riding a motorbike did not give him way at the traffic signal at Pallimukku. He chased the bike and knocked the rider down when the vehicles reached Kadavanthra Metro Station. Meanwhile, Yasir lost control of the car, and the vehicle rammed the woman walking along the road. The woman’s husband, Estevam Ferrao, was also with her as they were walking back to the hotel where they were staying. The couple were scheduled to return on Sunday morning. Jaysel was rushed to the nearby hospital with the help of local people. The bike rider suffered minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were three others, including a young woman, in the car. The incident caused a ruckus between them and the people who rushed to the spot. Though the two young men who were in the rear seat of the car sneaked out of the commotion, they later turned up at the police station. The police said liquor bottles were found in the car.

The accident happened close on the heels of the Kochi City police registering 191 cases of drunk driving as part of a special drive amid a surge in narcotics-related crimes in the state. As many as 36 narcotics cases were also registered during the special drive conducted on Saturday.