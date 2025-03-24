Kottayam: The Ettumanoor police on Monday opposed granting bail to Noby Lukose (44), the key accused in the case related to the suicide of his wife, Shiny (43), and their two daughters. Police have charged Noby with abetment to suicide. In the report submitted to the Kottayam district sessions court, police argued that granting him bail would send a wrong message to the public.

“The accused is responsible for the deaths of his ten-year-old and eleven-year-old daughters. He is likely to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence, as he is a highly influential and wealthy man. Given the shocking nature of the case, people will lose trust in the judiciary if he is released from jail. As a father, Noby never took care of his children. If the court denies his bail, it will serve as a strong warning to men of similar character," the police stated in the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police also noted that Noby, an expatriate, is likely to leave the country if granted bail.

A week back, judicial first class magistrate court in Ettumanoor denied bail to Noby. Following this, he approached the district court seeking bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiny and her daughters died by suicide by jumping in front of a train in Ettumanoor on February 28. According to the police, a phone call from Noby provoked Shiny to take the extreme step. Police have also gathered evidence indicating that Shiny was a victim of domestic violence at Noby’s house. She ended her life along with her daughters while staying at her parents’ house in Ettumanoor.

According to her family, Shiny had filed for divorce after separating from Noby nine months ago. It is learned that Noby had threatened Shiny, stating that he would neither grant her a divorce nor provide financial support for their children's education and other expenses. Further probe revealed that Shiny was in extreme distress after Noby refused to settle a Rs 1.5 lakh loan that she borrowed from Kudumbashree for her father-in-law’s medical expense.