Pattambi, Palakkad: A 15-year-old student died of electrocution while showering at his home on College Street, Melapattambi, on Sunday.



The deceased, Jasim Riyas, was the son of Muhammad Riyasudeen and Shahida from Njangattiri Pinnakkumparambil House. He was a Class 10 student at Mount Hira School, Kondoorkara.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon. Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Pattambi and later to another hospital in Ottapalam, doctors could not save him. His funeral will be held on Monday morning after the post-mortem.