Thrissur: Two suspects in a theft case escaped from police custody on Tuesday at the Wadakkanchery railway station in Thrissur. The accused – Vineeth alias Vadival Vineeth and Rahul alias Babu – were being transported from Alappuzha sub-jail to Wadakkanchery Court for a hearing when the incident happened.

The suspects, accompanied by police officers, travelled on the Venad Express from Ernakulam. Upon reaching Wadakkanchery station, they tricked the officers, jumped across the tracks before an approaching train, and fled into a nearby forested area. Notably, the two were not handcuffed then, facilitating their escape.

Following the incident, the Wadakkanchery police launched a large-scale search operation across areas including Charal Parambu, Wadakkancherykunnu, Railway Nagar, Kumbalanga Vyasa, and Irattakulangara. During the search, Rahul was apprehended from the Akampadam area, while efforts to locate Vineeth are still underway.