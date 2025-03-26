New Delhi: In a sharp dig at Kerala's Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said Communist parties would eventually embrace the 21st century—though it might not happen until the 22nd.



His comments followed the Kerala Assembly’s passage of the Kerala State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025, on Tuesday, signalling a shift from the CPM-led government’s long-standing opposition to the privatisation of education.

"So Kerala's LDF government has finally done the right thing by allowing private universities in the state. As usual, the decision comes 15 to 20 years late, which is typical of those rooted in a 19th-century ideology," Tharoor said.

Recalling past instances of resistance to technological advancements, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said Communist groups had once stormed public sector offices to destroy computers when they were first introduced in India. He also noted that the only political parties to oppose the introduction of mobile phones in the country were Communist ones.

"It took them years to realise that the real beneficiary of these changes was the common man, whom they claimed to represent," Tharoor said.

Taking a final jab at the Left parties, he remarked, "I'm sure they will one day finally enter the 21st century, but it may only be in the 22nd!"

The bill was passed by voice vote after detailed discussions on Monday and Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan clarified that the United Democratic Front (UDF) was not opposed to the bill in principle but urged the government to conduct a thorough study before implementation. He also suggested prioritising reputable corporate education agencies that have been operating in the state for decades when establishing private universities.