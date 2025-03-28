Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Minority Welfare Minister V Abdurahiman on Thursday condemned the statements made by individuals spreading communal venom regarding actor Mohanlal's offering at the Sabarimala temple on behalf of actor Mammootty.

In a statement, he said that those who irresponsibly make such remarks, failing to understand the essence of secularism upheld by Kerala, are a disgrace to the state. Additionally, Abdurahiman has demanded that those who made narrow-minded and uncivilised statements regarding Mohanlal's offering should apologise to the public.

"Religious scholars should come forward to reject such dangerous stances. These statements are intended to malign a particular religion in front of the public. Such controversies will only serve to strengthen the hidden agenda of communal polarisation in Kerala's society," he said.

Abdurahiman said that people must remain vigilant against the rantings of those who fail to grasp the essence of humanity and fraternity promoted by religions. "We have witnessed a religious leader criticising an elderly Muslim woman for going on a trip to Munnar with her children, deeming it a great sin. There have also been attempts to prevent students from going on study tours. Any such regressive moves must be resisted," he said.

The minister's statement came after Mohanlal's offering at the Sabarimala Temple on 18 March for the well-being of Mammootty during his pilgrimage sparked a row.

After the offering receipt was leaked and went viral, a section of people with extreme religious views stated that Mammootty is a Muslim and that he should apologise if he had asked Mohanlal to offer prayers at the hill shrine on his behalf.