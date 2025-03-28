Wayanad: In a shocking incident, a man from Kerala's Wayanad killed four people, including his wife, daughter, and in-laws, in Coorg, Karnataka. The accused has been identified as Gireesh (38), a native of Thirunelli in Wayanad.

According to Manorama News, Gireesh, who was reportedly intoxicated, stabbed his family members following a dispute on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims are his wife, Magi (30), daughter Kaveri (5), father-in-law Kariya (75) and mother-in-law Gouri (70).

After committing the murders, Gireesh fled Karnataka. However, in a joint operation with Wayanad police, Karnataka police tracked and arrested him from his hideout at Thalappuzha in Wayanad on Friday. He has been taken back to Coorg for further legal proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gireesh, a resident of Unnikaparambu hamlet in Thirunelly, had married Magi, a Karnataka native, seven years ago.