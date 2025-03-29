AR Camp SI found dead in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of retirement
Thiruvananthapuram: A police officer was found dead at his ancestral home in Chirayinkeezhu early on Saturday. AR Camp SI Rafi (56) was found hanging in the vacant house in Azhoor, just days before his scheduled retirement on March 31.
Rafi lived with his family in Mettukada, Thycaud. On Friday evening, he informed them he was visiting his ancestral home. His body was found by neighbours in the early hours of the morning. Preliminary findings suggest suicide.
Reports indicate that Rafi was struggling with financial debt. He had reportedly defaulted on a loan taken from the police society, and recovery proceedings had begun against the guarantors.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
