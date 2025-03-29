Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala University teacher is likely to face action after losing MBA students' answer sheets while travelling. The teacher informed the university vice-chancellor that the evaluated papers went missing during commute.



The missing answer sheets belonged to 71 students from the 2022–24 MBA batch for the 'Project Finance' subject in the third semester. The exam was conducted in May last year, but the results had not been declared yet. The prolonged delay led students, facing difficulties with job applications and further studies, to approach the university for clarification.

Following an internal inquiry, the university found that the teacher responsible for evaluation had lost the papers. In response, students were notified via email that a re-examination would be conducted on April 7.

As per standard procedure, answer sheets are bundled and handed over to teachers for evaluation after the exams. Teachers are allowed to take them home for assessment. The teacher claimed that the loss occurred during this process.