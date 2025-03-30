Pick-up van crashes into compound wall of house, narrow escape for children in Malappuram
Malappuram: A speeding pick-up van rammed into the compound wall of a house in Wandoor on Sunday. Two children playing near the house gate had a narrow escape.
In the horrifying CCTV footage of the accident, the van that lost control was seen demolishing a part of the wall and the gate. The children playing in front of the gate were seen running away, while two girls in the sit-out of the house rushed inside in panic. Women in the house were heard screaming, and one of them was seen rushing into the courtyard in search of the children.
Fortunately, two, including the driver in the vehicle, sustained no injuries.
