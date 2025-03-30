When 12-year-old Adidev P handed over a meticulously drawn pencil portrait to his teacher Devaki on the day of her retirement, emotions ran high. Her eyes welled up as she realised that the young artist was none other than the son of her former student, Sunitha. The touching moment unfolded at Vallappuzha Higher Secondary School in Palakkad last week. On their final day in service, seven teachers were honoured with portraits drawn by students as part of the school’s painting club initiative. Each artwork bore the signature of its student creator, along with the club’s logo.

"It was just before the function that I learned about the students’ special gifts for us," Devaki recalled. "As I visited them while they arranged the portraits, I met Sunitha. The moment she saw me, she came running to me, tears in her eyes, and hugged me tightly. She then said, "My son drew your portrait". Choking with emotion, Devaki added, "I teach high school, so I had never met Adidev before. Knowing the artist was my former student’s son overwhelmed me. It’s the first time I’ve ever received a portrait of myself—made even more special by the hands of such a young talent."

ADVERTISEMENT

Adidev, a class six student, was among three young artists chosen to sketch the portraits from the school. Led by art teachers C Abdul Salaam, Harsha, and Vineetha, the painting club selects 50 kids annually for specialised training. This year, 20 of them were given the task of drawing the portraits of teachers who retired this month. After an initial round of sketches, three students—Hamna Nasrin (Class 9), Adidev P (Class 6), and Fathima Shifa S (Plus One)—were chosen to complete the final portraits. Hamna and Adidev each created two portraits.

On their final day in service, seven teachers were honoured with portraits drawn by students as part of the school’s painting club initiative. Each artwork bore the signature of its student creator, along with the club’s logo. Photo: Special arrangement.

“We formed a WhatsApp group, shared photographs of the teachers, and guided students through the sketching process. Only pencil, colour pencil, and charcoal were allowed. Once the kids sent their layouts, we selected the best and asked them to complete their works,” said Salaam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The completed pictures were framed and gifted to the teachers during the event. The children themselves handed over their artwork, making the moment even more special. An exhibition showcasing other student artworks was also organised as part of the initiative.

The completed pictures were framed and gifted to the teachers during the event. Photos: Special arrangement. The completed pictures were framed and gifted to the teachers during the event. Photos: Special arrangement. The completed pictures were framed and gifted to the teachers during the event. Photos: Special arrangement. The completed pictures were framed and gifted to the teachers during the event. Photos: Special arrangement.

For Adidev’s mother, Sunitha, the moment was one of immense pride. “He is very passionate about drawing, and we will support him in every way possible,” she said. His father, Pramod, a daily wage worker, was equally moved and was present at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I knew Devaki teacher was my mother’s tutor, and she was really happy when I made the portrait. The teachers congratulated me, and I want to continue learning art,” Adidev shared enthusiastically. Salaam, who has been teaching at the school for 15 years, has nurtured the painting club for over a decade. “Not all students excel in the same medium—some prefer pencil sketches, others watercolours, charcoal, etc,. We train them accordingly,” he said.

Two of the portraits presented at the event were drawn by former students, Ashan N A and Musthafa K P, showcasing the club’s lasting influence. “Our goal is to equip students with artistic skills that can help them earn a livelihood,” Salaam said.