Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police have issued a public advisory urging people to stay vigilant while scanning QR codes, following a surge in financial crimes linked to UPI apps. A social media post shared on the official pages of Kerala Police included a set of guidelines for the public on safely using QR codes.

According to the police, users must verify that a QR code comes from a trusted source before opening the URL.

"Not all QR codes are trustworthy, just like suspicious links in emails and SMS. Some QR codes may redirect you to phishing websites," reads the advisory.

Users can customise the URL opening settings in QR code scanner apps based on their preferences. It is recommended to set the option to "ask for user permission before automatically opening a website."

The police also advised the public to generate QR codes only through trusted service providers.

As QR codes are widely used in shops for UPI payments, people must verify transaction details immediately after each payment.

Mobile users should avoid downloading custom QR code scanner apps to prevent phishing and data breaches. Only trusted apps provided by mobile phone manufacturers should be installed.

Kerala Police issued the advisory as scammers frequently use malicious QR codes to redirect users to fake websites, stealing their personal information and money. Fraudsters also circulate these QR codes via email and WhatsApp to trap the people.